Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,278 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of The Timken worth $54,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Timken by 1,379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 15,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $1,132,366.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,888,906.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.39. 13,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $86.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

