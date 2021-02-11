Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Makes New $55.44 Million Investment in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,441,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Avantor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 12.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avantor during the third quarter worth about $4,040,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Avantor by 19.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $381,150.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 657,846 shares of company stock valued at $18,033,166 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 105,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

