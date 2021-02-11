Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 1,762,680 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the quarter. Univar Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.81% of Univar Solutions worth $90,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of UNVR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.38. 49,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.