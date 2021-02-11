Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 22,567 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the quarter. Masimo accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.73% of Masimo worth $107,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Masimo by 222.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $269.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,378. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,253,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $7,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

