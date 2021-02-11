Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Purchases 381,280 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 275.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,280 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.35% of Cummins worth $118,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.8% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Cummins by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Cummins by 35.1% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,114. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

