Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 3.15% of Federal Signal worth $63,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of Federal Signal stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $34.99. 7,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,388. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.