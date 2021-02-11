Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 660,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,769 shares during the period. CMC Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.26% of CMC Materials worth $99,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 89.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total value of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $200,937.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.99.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

CCMP has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

