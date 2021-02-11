Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303,305 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Old Republic International worth $85,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 65,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,894. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.