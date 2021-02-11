Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 119,960 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,960 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 2.53% of Onto Innovation worth $58,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,722,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $493,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,652,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 5,579 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $251,110.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 484,638 shares in the company, valued at $21,813,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 482,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,696,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,079 shares of company stock worth $1,569,161 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.76. 11,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,205. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

