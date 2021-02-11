Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 218,199 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 218,199 shares during the period. Entegris comprises 1.1% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Entegris worth $97,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $2,591,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 478,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG traded up $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $99.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

