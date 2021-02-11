Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 23,155 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,155 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.84% of MKS Instruments worth $70,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,126. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

