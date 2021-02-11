Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 246,260 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,260 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.78% of Builders FirstSource worth $85,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,874. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

BLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

