Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 391,888 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,767,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 391,888 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.32% of Performance Food Group worth $84,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 10,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

