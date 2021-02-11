Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 538,502 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,826 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 538,502 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Electronic Arts worth $121,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $3,915,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,202 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 90,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 514,239 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $73,845,000 after acquiring an additional 37,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,502,914.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $2,349,301 over the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

EA traded up $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $147.59. 115,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.