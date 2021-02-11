Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 66,035 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for about 1.3% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.33% of LPL Financial worth $109,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at $57,503,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,050,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,516,000 after buying an additional 722,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,709,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1,742.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 329,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after acquiring an additional 311,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $21,324,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $496,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.95. 8,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,812. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $128.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.