Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

VCM opened at C$14.45 on Thursday. Vecima Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$325.07 million and a P/E ratio of 144.50.

Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) (TSE:VCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$27.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th.

In other Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO) news, Director Sumit Kumar purchased 13,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$166,912.00.

About Vecima Networks Inc. (VCM.TO)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

