Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Veeva Systems worth $23,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980 over the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $310.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.30, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $319.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.