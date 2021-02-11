Veil Price Tops $0.0128 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Veil has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $1.10 million and $83,600.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,272.81 or 0.99860273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00038844 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.01043815 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00345919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.00218321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 63% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00081606 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001780 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00032361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004963 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

