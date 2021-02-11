Velas Price Reaches $0.0420 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, Velas has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $89.24 million and $1.46 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas token can now be purchased for about $0.0420 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001148 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.