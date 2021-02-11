Verasity Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 63.1% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00089873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 67.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00296506 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018381 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

