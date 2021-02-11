Verditek (LON:VDTK) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07). Approximately 1,404,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,037,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies in the clean energy, CO2 emission reduction, deodorization markets. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events.

