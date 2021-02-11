VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0761 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.55 million and $501,153.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,613.08 or 1.00156142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,474,385 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

