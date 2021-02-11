Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $190.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.61 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.19.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,248.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

