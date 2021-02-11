Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.15 Million

Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will post $92.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $112.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $386.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $417.26 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verra Mobility.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $459,725. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Verra Mobility by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Verra Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.10 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

