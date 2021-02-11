Vertcoin Market Capitalization Tops $21.95 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.95 million and approximately $307,140.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,803.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.61 or 0.03739479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.07 or 0.00389241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.01107758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.54 or 0.00467626 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.34 or 0.00398176 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00297431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00024237 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,688,772 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

