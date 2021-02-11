Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.29. Vertex Resource Group shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$25.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.30 million.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental, consulting and engineering services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Consulting and Environmental Services. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well abandonment services; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including energy, telecommunications, public sector, utilities, mining, and agriculture.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.