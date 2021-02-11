Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and $1.87 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.99 or 0.00385497 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,335 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

