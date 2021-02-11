ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

VIACA opened at $56.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

