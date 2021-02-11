Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.38

Shares of Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.38 and traded as high as $63.60. Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) shares last traded at $63.00, with a volume of 48,186 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company has a market cap of £18.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39.

In other Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) news, insider Mark Hardwick Foster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

