Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.90 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,297 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Invesco by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $282,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $3,194,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.