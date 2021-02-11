Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $29.40 Million Stock Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,997 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Arcus Biosciences worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.