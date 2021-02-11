Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of International Paper worth $31,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

