Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,209 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $29,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.64%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

