Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $30,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $202.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

