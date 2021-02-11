Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 68,278 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,278 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of V.F. worth $28,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. by 4,753.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VFC opened at $80.93 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of -622.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

