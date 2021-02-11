Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Kohl’s worth $29,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 438.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 235,469 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 15,269 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 217.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Kohl’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

Shares of KSS opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

