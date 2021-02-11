Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 14,216 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,216 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $28,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after buying an additional 1,067,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,424,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 259,194 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 95.7% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 492,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after buying an additional 241,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darrell & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $118.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

