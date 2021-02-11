Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

