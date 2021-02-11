Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%.

Victory Capital stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $26.04.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

