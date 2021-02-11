VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:VSDA)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $39.66 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

