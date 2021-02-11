VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Up 930.9% in January

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 930.9% from the January 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of CEY stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $23.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

