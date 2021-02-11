VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Share Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $63.22

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and traded as high as $65.28. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.97, with a volume of 20,647 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.001 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.