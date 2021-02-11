VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:VSMV opened at $34.75 on Thursday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26.

