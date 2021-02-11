VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.05. Approximately 9,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 15,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.91.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:USVM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Horan Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

