VideoCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $173,124.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. VideoCoin has a market cap of $15.34 million and $173,124.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

