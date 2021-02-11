Vidya Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Vidya has a market cap of $981,666.83 and $188,593.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidya token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vidya alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,003,034 tokens. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

Buying and Selling Vidya

Vidya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.