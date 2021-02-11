Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.48. Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc. (VGL.V) (CVE:VGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.37 million during the quarter.

Vigil Health Solutions Inc develops, markets, and distributes hardware and software solutions for care plans and monitoring the aged in Canada and the United States. The company offers The Vigil Integrated Care Management System, a non-invasive monitoring system for residents with dementia. It also offers vigil memory care systems; nurse care systems; vitality care systems; and cloud applications, as well as specialty monitoring and notification devices.

