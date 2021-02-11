Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 17.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price traded down 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.98. 9,184,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,040,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -319.54 and a beta of 4.02.
In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
