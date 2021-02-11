Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Down 17.5%

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price traded down 17.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.98. 9,184,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 4,040,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -319.54 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.85 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $1,761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,228,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Village Farms International by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Village Farms International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

