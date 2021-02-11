Vinci’s (VCISY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Vinci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vinci stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. 52,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

