Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) versus Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Critical Contrast

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Monaker Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 3,502.73 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -51.83 Monaker Group $440,000.00 119.46 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Monaker Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virgin Galactic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Galactic and Monaker Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 0 3 5 0 2.63 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus price target of $29.88, suggesting a potential downside of 47.12%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Monaker Group.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virgin Galactic beats Monaker Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

