Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Trading Down 0.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.05 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 164.65 ($2.15). Approximately 2,339,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,159,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.63).
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.34.
About Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK)
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
