Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) Trading Down 0.1%

Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) (LON:VMUK) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 163.05 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 164.65 ($2.15). Approximately 2,339,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,159,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMUK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (VMUK.L) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125 ($1.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.34.

In related news, insider Darren Pope bought 11,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,966.95 ($19,554.42). Also, insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61), for a total transaction of £16,081.02 ($21,009.96).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

